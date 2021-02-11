To Life! Broadway's Alexandra Silber Ties the Knot with Alec Silver

Broadway's Alexandra Silber has something to celebrate! The Broadway star married fellow artist Alec Silver in a wintry Central Park ceremony. Silber shared the news on Instagram.

The pair married on their two-year anniversary. "To anyone out there who believes that certain dreams are not available to/for them, take heart: stay open; life can be surprising says this 37-year-old first time bride...well...if you don’t count the 500+ times I 'married' Adam Kantor," she wrote, referencing her Fiddler on the Roof co-star who played her husband in the Tony-nominated 2016 revival.

Silber was previously announced to lead the European premiere of Indecent at London's Menier Chocolate Factory prior to COVID-19 shutting down theaters. With a résumé that spans Broadway, off-Broadway and London theater, her credits include Fiddler on the Roof, West Side Story, Master Class, Einstein's Dreams, The Woman in White, Carousel and an Outer Critics Circle Award-nominated turn in Arlington. Silber followed up her run in the musical by penning a Fiddler sequel novel After Anatevka. Silver's performing credits include Comedy of Errors and A Midsummer Night’s Dream at the Chicago Shakespeare Theatre, The Crystal Spider at the Haven Theatre, Forsythian Dweller’s Club at the Minnesota Fringe Festival, Peter Pan & Wendy at the Burning Coal Theatre and more.