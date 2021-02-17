Watch Peter Gallagher, Lena Hall, Cheyenne Jackson & More on Broadway Profiles

Peter Gallagher on "Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal"
Before it airs nationwide, we're offering a look at the newest episode of Broadway Profiles. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal and powered by Broadway.com, this installment will air in New York City on February 21 at 6PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for Broadway Profiles, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.
Featured this week:
- Tony-nominated actor and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist star Peter Gallagher chats with Paul Wontorek about returning to the hit NBC show and how proud he is of his daughter, Jagged Little Pill Tony nominee Kathryn Gallagher.
- Tony winner Lena Hall shares what’s in store for season two of her hit TNT series Snowpiercer.
- West Side Story star Shereen Pimentel reveals why she's excited to return to the show with everything she’s learned about herself since the Broadway shutdown.
- Stage and screen star Cheyenne Jackson gives the scoop on the new Fox hit series Call Me Kat.
- The theater community says goodbye to legendary restauranteur Joe Allen, whose New York City spots served as unofficial Broadway hangouts.
- Broadway fresh face Nick Robinson explains his full-circle moment in taking on the role of Jem Finch in To Kill A Mockingbird.
- The latest buzz in Broadway news, including new books about favorite stage stars.
- Broadway stars celebrate Black History Month by sharing the Black creatives who inspire them.
To find out where Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.
Enjoy the episode below!