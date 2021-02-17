The Drama League Awards Sets Spring Ceremony Date

The Drama League will continue its tradition of honoring the outstanding accomplishments of the New York theatrical community with a ceremony, which will be pre-recorded and streamed on May 21. The nomination process, which will focus on extraordinary digital theatrical productions released during the shutdown and identify those that made an impact in the last year, is currently underway with voting expected to take place in the coming months. More information about this year’s event, including the special recognition award recipients, will be announced at a later date.

“Our admiration for the enormous talent and determination of the theater community during the global COVID-19 pandemic makes us prouder than ever to celebrate their accomplishments with the oldest theatrical honors in America,” said Executive Director Bevin Ross in a statement.

The Drama League has also announced DirectorFest 2021, a multi-week festival celebrating the art of stage directing. The festival honors the organization’s 2020-21 Directors Project class of New York and Classical Fellowship recipients. Four productions, directed by New York Fellows Cristina Angeles, Signe V. Harriday, Taylor Haven Holt and Cait Robinson, will premiere this June and be available for ticket holders to stream for one week. Angeles will direct the world premiere of Eliana Pipes's Unfuckwithable, Harriday will direct Sharon Bridgforth's the bull-jean stories, Holt will direct Enda Walsh's A Girl's Bedroom, and Robinson will direct Laura Schellhardt's The K of D. All June productions will be filmed at A.R.T./New York theaters by director of photography Daniel Feighery.

In addition to the June lineup, a benefit reading of John Lyly’s Gallathea, directed by Classical Fellow Emma Rosa Went and presented in collaboration with Red Bull Theater, will premiere on March 15 and remain available to stream for four days.

“This year’s Drama League Directing Fellows have responded to this extraordinary year with grace, innovation, adaptability and deep curiosity,” said Artistic Director Gabriel Stelian-Shanks in a statement. “Cait, Cristina, Emma, Signe and Taylor have taken advantage of the possibilities of digital theater to beautiful effect. I can’t wait for audiences and the industry to see these talented artists working in this new way so beautifully.”