Bob Marley Musical, Get Up, Stand Up! Delays World Premiere Bow in London

Don’t worry about a thing, every little thing is gonna be all right! The new Bob Marley bio-musical, Get Up, Stand Up! has set new dates for its world premiere. Originally announced to bow at London's Lyric Theatre in February 2021, the show will now begin preview performances on October 1 with opening night slated for October 20. As previously reported, Arinzé Kene will play Marley in the musical that features a book by Olivier and Tony winner Lee Hall. Cliny Dyer will now direct the production, taking over from the originally announced Dominic Cooke.

The show will include Marley's most iconic songs, such as "No Woman No Cry," "Exodus 3," "Three Little Birds," and the title song, "Get Up Stand Up." Marley's family members have given the musical their blessing saying, "Our father’s music means so much to so many people around the world. We’re beyond thrilled to be able to bring it to both fans and new audiences alike in a new way led by the stellar team of Lee Hall and Dominic Cooke, and starring the fantastic Arinzé. As a family we feel that our father would be proud to know that his legacy is a source of creative inspiration and continues to bring people together.”

Kene's credits include his one-man show Misty and the Bob Dylan-inspired musical Girl From the North Country in the West End and Death of a Salesman at the Young Vic Theatre. Kene has also played real-life musicians before: he played Sam Cooke in One Night in Miami at the Donmar Warehouse.

More information, including additional casting, to be announced.