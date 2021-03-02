Odds & Ends: Cynthia Erivo, Nicole Kidman & More to Star in New Series from the Creators of GLOW

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Cynthia Erivo & Nicole Kidman Set for Apple Series

Cynthia Erivo, Nicole Kidman, Merritt Wever and Alison Brie have been tapped to star in Apple's new series from GLOW creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, according to Variety . Based on Roar, Cecilia Ahern’s book of short stories, the show of the same name is an anthology series of darkly comic feminist fables. Kidman will also serve as an executive producer.

Three New Musicals Win 2021 Richard Rodgers Awards

The winners of the 2021 Richard Rodgers Awards for Musical Theater have been announced by the American Academy of Arts and Letters. They include Chelsea Marcantel, Michael Mahler and Alan Schmuckler's modern day Frankenstein reimagining The Monster, Heather Christian's Oratorio for Living Things and the rock musical TL;DR: Thelma Louise; Dyke Remix by EllaRose Chary and Brandon James Gwinn. The members of this year’s jury included David Lang, Lynn Ahrens, Kristoffer Diaz, Mindi Dickstein, Amanda Green, Michael R. Jackson, Richard Maltby Jr. and John Weidman. Since 1978, the aim of this honor has been to nurture composers and playwrights by enabling their musicals to be produced by nonprofit theaters in New York City. Former recipients include Maury Yeston for Nine, Jonathan Larson for Rent, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty for Lucky Stiff, Dave Malloy for Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812, Anaïs Mitchell for Hadestown and more.

Watch Jimmy Fallon & John Legend Parody Beauty and the Beast

Late night host Jimmy Fallon and EGOT'er John Legend have joined forces for a hilarious musical parody. "March Again" borrows its tune from "Belle" in Beauty and the Beast. This number finds humor in the approaching year of people being stuck indoors due to the coronavirus crisis. Check it out!

Jessica Alexander Joins The Little Mermaid

Netflix's Get Even breakout star Jessica Alexander could be heading under the sea. According to Deadline, she has boarded The Little Mermaid live-action film in a role that is being kept under wraps. As previously announced, Tony nominee Noma Dumezweni has also joined the project in an unrevealed role. The Rob Marshall-helmed remake stars Halle Bailey as Ariel and features additional songs by original composer Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda. A release date has yet to be announced.