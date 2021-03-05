Everybody's Talking About Jamie Sets West End Return Date

The Olivier-nominated musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie has once again set a new date for West End performances to resume at the Apollo Theatre. The show will return beginning on May 20. The production will take place with social distancing, and—capacity has been reduced to about 50 percent.

The cast will feature Noah Thomas as Jamie New, Melissa Jacques as Margaret, Sejal Keshwala as Ray, Hiba Elchikhe as Pritti Pasha and Gillian Ford as Miss Hedge. Shane Richie is set to return from May 20 through July 18 as Hugo/Loco Chanelle. Rounding out the company will be Alexander Archer, Zion Battles, Ebony Clarke, Marlon G. Day, James Gillan, Zahra Jones, Emily Kenwright, Keenan Knight, Jordan Laviniere, Garry Lee, Brian James Leys, David O’Reilly, Harriet Payne, Jordan Ricketts, Rachel Seiran and Joe Wolstenholme.

Inspired by the 2011 documentary Jamie: Drag Queen at 16, Everybody's Talking About Jamie follows the title character who, after receiving pushback when he announces he will wear a dress to prom, overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness and into the spotlight. The stage musical, which started performances at the Apollo Theatre in November 2017, garnered five Olivier Award nominations in 2018, including one for Best Musical.

The show has been on hiatus as a result of the coronavirus crisis, which has also affected the film's release.

Audience members will be required to wear facemasks, and there will be hand sanitizing stations throughout the Apollo Theatre. For the full breakdown of COVID-19 safety measures, head here.