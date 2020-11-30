Everybody's Talking About Jamie Sets West End Return for December

The Olivier-nominated musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie is now set to resume West End performances at the Apollo Theatre beginning on December 12. With music by Dan Gillespie Sells and book and lyrics by Tom MacRae, the Jonathan Butterell-helmed show had been previously scheduled to return on November 28, but it was postponed following news of a national lockdown for England due to COVID-19.

Inspired by the 2011 documentary Jamie: Drag Queen at 16, Everybody's Talking About Jamie follows the title character who, after receiving pushback when he announces he will wear a dress to prom, overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness and into the spotlight. The stage musical, which started performances at the Apollo Theatre in November 2017, earned five Olivier Award nominations in 2018, including one for Best Musical.

The show has been on hiatus as a result of the coronavirus crisis, which also affected the film's release. As previously reported, the movie version is set to premiere on February 26, 2021. Capacity at the Apollo Theatre has been reduced to approximately 50 percent to comply with COVID-19 guidelines. For the full breakdown of safety measures, head here.