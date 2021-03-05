Danielle Brooks and Samuel L. Jackson to Star in The Piano Lesson on Broadway; LaTanya Richardson Jackson to Direct

Samuel L. Jackson, Danielle Brooks and John David Washington will star in a Broadway revival of August Wilson's Pulitzer Prize-winning play The Piano Lesson in 2022, according to The Daily Mail. LaTanya Richardson Jackson, who most recently appeared on Broadway in To Kill a Mockingbird, is set to direct the production.

Following its Broadway run, the same cast will star in the play's film adaptation. This will be the third of Wilson's Pittsburgh Cycle plays to be adapted for film, following Fences in 2016 and the recently released Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. A director for the film is yet to be announced.

Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, The Piano Lesson is set in 1936 and features an ornately carved piano which, as the Charles family's prized possession, has been gathering dust in the parlor of Berniece Charles' Pittsburgh home. When Boy Willie, Berniece's exuberant brother, bursts into her life with his dream of buying the same Mississippi land that his family had worked as slaves, he plans to sell their antique piano for the cash he needs to stake his future. But Berniece refuses to sell, clinging to the piano as a reminder of the history that is their family legacy.

Washington, son of Denzel Washington, will take on the role of Boy Willie, while Brooks will play Berniece. Jackson, who appeared in the original production of The Piano Lesson at Yale Repertory Theatre in 1987 as Boy Willie (which he also understudied in the original Broadway production) will play Doaker Charles.

Brooks, who was nominated for a Tony Award for her turn in Sofia in The Color Purple, is known for her acclaimed run as Tasha "Taystee" Jefferson on Orange Is the New Black. She garnered a Drama League nomination for her performance in the 2019 Shakespeare in the Park production of Much Ado About Nothing.

Jackson is known for his many screen credits, including his Oscar-nominated performances in Pulp Fiction, Jurassic Park, School Daze, Django Unchained, The Hateful Eight, and his roles in the Star Wars and Avengers franchises. His most recent Broadway appearance was in The Mountaintop in 2011.

Washington received Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award nominations for his breakthrough performance in Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman. He can also be seen in Christopher Nolan's science fiction action-thriller film Tenet. The Piano Lesson will mark Washington's Broadway debut.

More information, including a theater and performance dates, will be announced later.