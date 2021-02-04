Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Hamilton's Daveed Diggs & More Nab 2021 SAG Award Nominations

Nominations have been anno here for the 27th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, and Broadway alums and stage-to-screen adaptations were among those honored. Winners will be announced on a simulcast on TNT and TBS on April 4, 2021 at 9PM ET.

The Netflix film adaptation of August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom garnered three nominations: Tony winner Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman both received recognition for their leading roles while the Broadway-heavy cast, which includes Michael Potts, Colman Domingo and Glynn Turman, are up for Cast in a Motion Picture along with the leads.

Hamilton Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr. received a nomination for his portrayal of Sam Cooke in One Night in Miami, which will compete against Ma Rainey in Cast in a Motion Picture. Daveed Diggs received a nomination for reprising his Tony-winning performance in Hamilton on Disney+ for Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series.

Da 5 Bloods, which stars Broadway's Norm Lewis, Delroy Lindo, Clarke Peters and Isiah Whitlock, Jr., also garnered a nomination for Cast in a Motion Picture. Boseman earned a second nomination for Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture. The movie, directed by Spike Lee, will also compete in the Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture category.

The Father, an adaptation of Florian Zeller's play, which played Broadway in 2016, had stars Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman each receivd a nomination.

Additional stage stars of note include Tony winner Frances McDormand for Nomadland, Tony nominee Carey Mulligan for Promising Young Woman, Tony winner Glenn Close for Hillbilly Elegy, Tony nominee Laura Linney for Ozark, Tony nominee Christina Applegate for Dead to Me, Tony nominee Ethan Hawke for The Good Lord Bird, Tony nominee Mark Ruffalo for I Know This Much Is True, and Kerry Washington for Little Fires Everywhere.

Head here for the full list of nominees.