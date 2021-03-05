New Musical The Time Traveller’s Wife, Based on the Best-Selling Book, to Premiere in the U.K.

The Time Traveller's Wife, Audrey Niffenegger's best-selling novel that inspired a 2009 film adaptation is getting the musical treatment. With a book by Lauren Gunderson, original music and lyrics by Joss Stone and Dave Stewart and additional lyrics by Kait Kerrigan, the production will be directed by Bill Buckhurst. The Time Traveller's Wife is aiming for a U.K. premiere in late 2021 or early 2022.

The Time Traveller's Wife tells the story of Henry and Clare. They meet, flirt, fight, love and marry—but all out of order. Henry is often and uncontrollably ripped out of time; he suffers from a rare condition in which his genetic clock periodically resets, pulling him into his past or future, never knowing where or when he’s going next. One thing's for sure, he’ll always come back to Clare.

"We all time travel in our relationships and in our lives in general, but to write something that people will see and hear happening live on stage is thrilling to imagine, and hearing Bill Buckhurst’s interpretations of Lauren’s script for stage as we went along has been so inspiring,” Grammy-winning songwriters Stone and Stewart said in a statement.

Casting, dates and a theatrical venue will be announced later. In the meantime, revisit the trailer for the 2009 film version of the story below.