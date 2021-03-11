Lincoln Center Theater to Stream Recordings of Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, The Wolves & More

Theater enthusiasts know that the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center houses a treasure trove of recordings of Broadway, off-Broadway and regional theater productions spanning back to 1970. Later this month, audiences will be able to see a few of these shows. As part of the LCT Spotlight Series of at-home initiatives, Private Reels: From the LCT Archives will offer streamed recordings of LCT productions in their entirety, including Christopher Durang's Tony-winning play Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, Sarah DeLappe's The Wolves and more.

Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, which played the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater at Lincoln Center prior to its Broadway transfer, will stream for free beginning on March 18. The show garnered Tony nominations for director Nicholas Martin as well as performers David Hyde Pierce, Kristine Nielsen, Billy Magnussen and Shalita Grant. In the comedy, Durang transports characters and themes from Chekhov's work to present day Bucks County, Pennsylvania where siblings receive a visit from their sister and her 20-something boy toy Spike.

Susannah Perkins in The Wolves (Photo: Julieta Cervantes)

In addition to the Lila Neugebauer-directed The Wolves, future streams will include Marco Ramirez's The Royale, directed by Tony winner Rachel Chavkin as well as Jackie Sibblies Drury's Marys Seacole, directed by LCT Resident Director Lileana Blain-Cruz. Air dates will be announced later.

Private Reels: From the LCT Archives is made possible in partnership with Actors’ Equity Association, Stage Directors & Choreographers Society, and United Scenic Artists, Local USA 829, IATSE.