The Crown's Emma Corrin & More Announced for Sonia Friedman Productions' Re:Emerge Season

Sonia Friedman Productions (SFP) has announced plans for a Re:Emerge Season, which is intended to open to in May. In addition to the season, SFP also reported that the previously announced show The Comeback will return to the West End at a later time, following its shutdown in December 2020 due to surging COVID-19 cases. The Re:Emerge Season will include Amy Berryman's Walden, Yasmin Joseph's J'Ouvert and Joseph Charlton's Anna X, which will star Emma Corrin, who recently won a Golden Globe Award for her performance as Diana, Princess of Wales on Netflix's The Crown.

Walden will star Gemma Arterton, Fehinti Balogun and Lydia Wilson. Directed by Ian Rickson, the play centers on Cassie, a NASA botanist who has returned from a year-long Moon mission. She finds herself in a remote cabin in the woods, where her estranged twin sister Stella, a former NASA architect, has found a new life with climate activist Bryan. Old wounds resurface as the sisters attempt to pick up the pieces of the rivalry that broke them apart.

The cast of J'Ouvert includes Annice Boparai, Gabrielle Brooks, Sapphire Joy and Zuyane Russell. Directed by Rebekah Murrell, J'Ouvert tells the story of two best friends, Jade and Nadine, in Notting Hill. The show, which originated at Theatre503 in a co-production with Bad Breed and Tobi Kyeremateng, serves as a timely reflection on the Black British experience and the sexual politics of Carnival.

Corrin and Nabhaan Rizwan star in Anna X. Directed by Daniel Raggett, the searing new play follows Anna and Ariel, who find themselves struggling to keep up with New York’s dazzling social elite.

Sonia Friedman (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

"After what has been such a devastating year for so many, it fills me with the greatest joy and hope to announce Re:Emerge, an SFP Season of bold, new work for a bold, new world as we begin to build back to the full reopening of British theater," Friedman said in a statement. "We hope that the Re:Eemerge Season will help the immense effort being made across our industry to reopen our theaters, with the most exciting, new talent working in tandem with some of our greatest theatermakers and artists. And this is just the beginning—we have so much more to come."

These three productions are aiming to be filmed for future broadcast. Exact dates for The Comeback, Walden, J'Ouvert and Anna X will be announced later.