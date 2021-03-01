Chadwick Boseman & More Earn 2021 Golden Globe Awards

A slew of stage stars were honored for their work on-screen at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's 2021 Golden Globe Awards on February 28. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosted the event from opposite coasts. The ceremony was broadcast live on NBC.

Among the winners were the late Chadwick Boseman, who won Best Actor in a Motion Picture for his performance as Levee Green in Netflix's film adaptation of August Wilson's Tony-nominated play Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. To Kill a Mockingbird scribe Aaron Sorkin took home a trophy for Best Screenplay for The Trial of the Chicago 7. Tony nominee Mark Ruffalo received Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for his role in I Know This Much Is True. Sacha Baron Cohen, who played Thénardier in 2012's Les Misérables, earned Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, beating out Tony winners Lin Manuel-Miranda (Hamilton) and James Corden (The Prom).

Additionally, two-time Tony nominee Jane Fonda was honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award for her "outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment."

