Idina Menzel on Inspiring Others, the Thrill of Singing with Chaka Khan & More

Tony winner Idina Menzel, who is know for such blockbusters as Rent, Wicked and Frozen appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show to talk about how her work inspires others. "I thank my lucky stars every day that I'm associated with some of these roles and the wonderful young women that have these incredible, empowering messages," she said. "On the other hand, I'm a woman in her forties. I'm a mess. My kitchen's a pigsty. I feel like a failure. It's like—you've chosen me to lift up your young little girls and boys? I contend with that a lot." She also talked abouut handling parenting and homeschooling during a pandemic, her "I'm Every Woman" remake with Grammy-winning legend Chaka Khan for CARE's powerful #IMEVERYWOMAN campaign, bringing her sister as her date to the 2014 Oscars and much more. Watch!