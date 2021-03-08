Celebrate International Women’s Day with Idina Menzel & Chaka Khan's Fierce ‘I’m Every Woman'

In celebration of International Women’s Day, the global humanitarian organization CARE launched a powerful #IMEVERYWOMAN campaign on March 8. To kick if off, Tony winner Idina Menzel and Grammy-winning legend Chaka Khan joined forces for an incredible version of Khan's anthem "I'm Every Woman." On top of Menzel and Khan belting out the chart-topper, the video below includes footage of women from all over the world, declaring "I'm every woman." Learn more about the campaign here, and enjoy the video below!