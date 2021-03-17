Catch Up with Norm Lewis, Sophia Anne Caruso & More on Broadway Profiles

Norm Lewis on "Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal"
Before it airs nationwide, we're offering a look at the newest episode of Broadway Profiles. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal and powered by Broadway.com, this installment will air in New York City on March 21 at 6PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.
Featured this week:
- Tony-nominated actor Norm Lewis talks about what it was like working with director Spike Lee on Netflix’s Da 5 Bloods.
- Sophia Anne Caruso shares her new music and film projects with Broadway.com’s Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek.
- Barrett Wilbert Weed takes Broadway.com’s Charlie Cooper behind-the-scenes of her new Epix show Bridge and Tunnel.
- NY PopsUp enlists Broadway stars to kick off hundreds of live impromptu performances throughout New York from now through Labor Day. Get a glimpse at the first one, which featured Tony winner Gavin Creel and Shoshana Bean.
- Broadway fresh face Ainsley Melham opens up about stepping into the title role of Disney’s Aladdin and more.
- Wicked ensemble member Josh Daniel Green talks about how following his sister to dance class led him to Broadway.
- Paul Wontorek shares the latest Broadway Buzz, featuring some exciting theater-related movie news.
To find out where Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.
Enjoy the episode below!