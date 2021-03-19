Hamlet, Starring Ian McKellen, Sets June Opening Date

The previously announced production of William Shakespeare's Hamlet, starring Ian McKellen and directed by Sean Mathias, is scheduled to open at the Theatre Royal Windsor on June 21. In this "age-blind interpretation of the young prince," McKellen takes on the role of the Prince of Denmark. "How can Hamlet be played by an 80-year-old? I hope theater-starved audiences will want to find out,” he said.

Hamlet is intended to be one of the first major new productions to open to hopefully non-restricted seating since theaters went dark just over a year ago, in accordance with government guidelines to stem the spread of COVID-19. The production went into rehearsal last June, but could not proceed when new restrictions were put in place due to the U.K.’s second wave of COVID-19. Rehearsals will start again next week, with strict measures to ensure the safety of the company. The cast also features Ben Allen, Francesca Annis, Steven Berkoff, Emmanuella Cole, Llinos Daniel, Alis Wyn Davies, Ashley D Gayle, Nick Howard-Brown, Jonathan Hyde, Asif Khan, Lee Knight, Missy Malek and Jenny Seagrove.

Produced by Bill Kenwright, Hamlet will kick off Mathias’ inaugural season at Theatre Royal Windsor and will be followed by Martin Sherman’s adaptation of Anton Chekov’s The Cherry Orchard, with McKellen as Firs, the elderly manservant.

McKellen is a six-time Olivier winner for Richard III, Wild Honey, Bent, The Alchemist and Pillars of the Community, along with the Oliviers' Society of London Theatre Special Award. He is a Tony winner for Amadeus. His Broadway credits also include Wild Honey, Dance of Death, Waiting for Godot and No Man's Land. He is also a five-time Emmy nominee and a two-time Academy Award nominee.