Caissie Levy & David Reiser Welcome Baby Girl

Congratulations are in order for Caissie Levy and David Reiser! The couple welcomed a baby girl named Talulah Ruby. Levy shared the news on Instagram on March 19.

Levy and Reiser had their first child, Izaiah, in February 2016. They married on October 30, 2011 in Miami Beach. The couple first met outside the stage door of the Merriman Theatre in Philadelphia, where Levy was playing Penny Pingleton in the national tour of Hairspray.

Set to appear as Rose Stopnick Gellman in the upcoming revival of Caroline, or Change, Levy has also appeared on Broadway in Frozen, Les Misérables, Ghost The Musical, Hair, Wicked and Hairspray. Reiser appeared in Good Vibrations on Broadway and in the national tour of Mamma Mia!