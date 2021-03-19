Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Caissie Levy & David Reiser Welcome Baby Girl

News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Mar 19, 2021
Caissie Levy & David Reiser
(Photo by Emilio-Madrid for Broadway.com)

Congratulations are in order for Caissie Levy and David Reiser! The couple welcomed a baby girl named Talulah Ruby. Levy shared the news on Instagram on March 19.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Caissie Levy (@caissielevy)

Levy and Reiser had their first child, Izaiah, in February 2016. They married on October 30, 2011 in Miami Beach. The couple first met outside the stage door of the Merriman Theatre in Philadelphia, where Levy was playing Penny Pingleton in the national tour of Hairspray.

Set to appear as Rose Stopnick Gellman in the upcoming revival of Caroline, or Change, Levy has also appeared on Broadway in Frozen, Les Misérables, Ghost The Musical, Hair, Wicked and Hairspray. Reiser appeared in Good Vibrations on Broadway and in the national tour of Mamma Mia!

View Comments

Star Files

Caissie Levy

Articles Trending Now

  1. It Won't Be Long Now! Two New In the Heights Movie Trailers Have Arrived
  2. Because He Can, Can, Can! Moulin Rouge! Star Aaron Tveit Says He Could Do the Show Tomorrow
  3. You Oughta Know: The Jagged Little Pill Cast Album Just Won A 2021 Grammy Award
Back to Top