Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Roundabout Announces Schedule Changes for Caroline, or Change, Birthday Candles & More

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 25, 2020
Sharon D. Clarke in the West End revival of "Caroline, or Change"
(Photo: Helen Maybanks)

Roundabout Theatre Company has announced that four planned spring productions have been pushed back due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The company's Broadway revival of Caroline, or Change, originally set to begin performances on March 13, will now open in the fall. Meanwhile, the new play Birthday Candles, initially announced to start on April 2, has also been moved to later this year. Stars Sharon D. Clarke and Debra Messing, respectively, will remain with both productions.

Roundabout has also announced that two previously scheduled springtime off-Broadway productions, Exception to the Rule and …what the end will be, originally slated to kick off on April 30 and June 11, will now open in 2021.

Revised start dates for all four Roundabout productions will be announced at a later time.

View Comments

Related Shows

Birthday Candles

from $49.00

Caroline, or Change

from $59.00

... What The End Will Be

from $79.00

Exception to the Rule

from $30.00
View All (4)

Star Files

Sharon D Clarke

Debra Messing

Articles Trending Now

  1. Terrence McNally, Tony-Winning Scribe of Love! Valour! Compassion!, Ragtime & More, Dies at 81
  2. 'I'm Proud to Say It Out Loud!' Pose Star Billy Porter Reveals How He Needed Help in Tough Times
  3. Broadway's Biggest Night Is Being Put on Hold: 2020 Tony Awards Postponed
Back to Top
Newsletters