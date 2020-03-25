Roundabout Announces Schedule Changes for Caroline, or Change, Birthday Candles & More

Sharon D. Clarke in the West End revival of "Caroline, or Change" (Photo: Helen Maybanks)

Roundabout Theatre Company has announced that four planned spring productions have been pushed back due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The company's Broadway revival of Caroline, or Change, originally set to begin performances on March 13, will now open in the fall. Meanwhile, the new play Birthday Candles, initially announced to start on April 2, has also been moved to later this year. Stars Sharon D. Clarke and Debra Messing, respectively, will remain with both productions.

Roundabout has also announced that two previously scheduled springtime off-Broadway productions, Exception to the Rule and …what the end will be, originally slated to kick off on April 30 and June 11, will now open in 2021.

Revised start dates for all four Roundabout productions will be announced at a later time.