Ain’t Supposed to Die a Natural Death Set For a Broadway Revival, with Kenny Leon as Director

Tony winner Kenny Leon is set to direct the first Broadway revival of Melvin Van Peebles’ Ain’t Supposed to Die a Natural Death. Filmmaker Mario Van Peebles, Melvin’s eldest son and longtime collaborator, will serve as the creative producer for the production, which will play at a Broadway theater to be announced in 2022.

Set on the rough streets of 1970s Manhattan, Ain’t Supposed to Die a Natural Death blends early hip hop and spoken word, jazz and blues, humor and pain to offer a raucous celebration of America. After opening in October 1971, the production garnered seven Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score.

"Ever since I heard the name Melvin Van Peebles, I have equated it with excellence, beauty and courage," Leon said in a statement. "I am grateful to have this opportunity along with my creative team to introduce to some, and reintroduce to others, the richness of this unique musical experience.”

Melvin Van Peebles, who wrote the book and score to the show, is an American filmmaker, playwright, novelist, composer, and actor. He is known for creating and starring in 1971's Sweet Sweetback's Baadasssss Song, for which he also served as the film’s composer and editor. He made his Hollywood directorial debut with Watermelon Man in 1970. Van Peebles wrote six plays, created 11 albums and has over 20 film credits to his name.

Additional Ain’t Supposed to Die a Natural Death production details, including cast and creative team, will be announced at a later date.