Michael Urie to Star in Michael Mayer's Single All the Way on Netflix

Holiday plans are in full swing thanks to this news! According to Variety, stage favorite Michael Urie is set to star in a new gay holiday rom-com directed by Tony winner Michael Mayer. Single All The Way, written by Chad Hodge, will debut on Netflix this holiday season.

Philemon Chambers and Luke MacFarlane star alongside Urie in the upcoming project that boasts an ensemble cast that includes Jennifer Coolidge, Barry Bostwick, Jennifer Robertson and Kathy Najimy.

Single All The Way follows Peter (Urie) as he convinces his best friend Nick (MacFarlane) to join him for the holidays and pretend that they’re now in a relationship. But when Peter’s mother sets him up on a blind date with her handsome trainer James (Chambers), the plan goes awry.

Urie has appeared on Broadway in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Grand Horizons and Torch Song. Last year, he reprised his acclaimed performance in Buyer and Celler for a live virtual benefit on Broadway.com. His screen credits include Ugly Betty, Partners, Younger and more.

Mayer is the Tony-winning director of Spring Awakening. He earned Tony nominations for his direction of You're a Good Man Charlie Brown, A View From the Bridge, Hedwig and the Angry Inch and Thoroughly Modern Millie.

More information, including a release date, will be announced later.