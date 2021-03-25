Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella Set for Australian Premiere

Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella will have its Australian premiere at Sydney's Capitol Theatre in November. Casting and dates will be announced later.

With a fresh new take on the beloved tale of a young woman who is transformed from a chambermaid into a princess, Cinderella combines the story's classic elements—the glass slippers, pumpkin, a beautiful masked ball and more—along with some surprising twists. This Cinderella is a contemporary figure living in a fairy-tale setting. She is a spirited young woman with savvy and soul who doesn’t let her rags or her gowns trip her up in her quest for kindness, compassion and making the world a better place.

“Featuring incredible orchestrations, jaw-dropping transformations and all the moments you love from the classic story, you’ll be transported back to your childhood and also be delighted by the contemporary twists," said producers John Frost and Lyndon Terracini in a statement. "Auditions are coming up, and we can’t wait to find our Cinderella, Fairy Godmother, Prince Charming, Stepmother and all the other characters for this hilarious and romantic tale.”

Cinderella was first written for television, debuting in 1957 with Julie Andrews, who was nominated for an Emmy Award for her performance. The story was was remade for television in 1965 starring Lesley Ann Warren in the title role and then again in 1997 with Grammy winner Brandy. The 2013 Broadway production starred Laura Osnes, Santino Fontana and Victoria Clark.