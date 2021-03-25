RuPaul's Drag Race's Willam & Latrice Royale Set for the West End's Death Drop

Death Drop is strutting back to London with some fabulous names attached. RuPaul’s Drag Race vets Willam and Latrice Royale will make their West End debuts alongside Britain’s Got Talent 2020 semi-finalist Myra Dubois in this musical murder mystery show. Performances will begin at the Garrick Theatre on May 19 and run through July 11.

Willam will take on the role of '80s pop sensation Shazza, alongside Latrice Royale as Summer Raines, a glamorous American weather girl living in London. Dubois will play The Lady. LoUis CYfer, Anna Phylactic and Holly Stars will return to the show to reprise their co-starring roles.

In Death Drop, it’s 1991 and a gaggle of guests gather on Tuck Island for a soirée like no other. The tension rises as the outrageous guests reveal their suspicious and sordid pasts, and one by one they sashay away, until at the last, nerve-shredding, side-splitting moment, the surviving guests find out whodunnit.

"This is just beyond any dream I could have even conceived of when I was a boy in Compton, California. To get to come out of an entire year in lockdown and step into such a major production is a very welcome change," Latrice Royale said in a statement. "It gives me hope that the world is going to get back to 'normal,' and when I can finally get on a stage again, I’m gonna tear it up!"

The production will play at reduced capacity and feature safety procedures like hand sanitation, face coverings, contactless tickets, temperature testing and the deep clean and sanitation of the venue.