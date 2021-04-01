Leslie Odom Jr. & Nicolette Robinson Welcome Baby Boy

Congratulations are in order for Broadway favorites Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson! The couple welcomed their baby boy, Able Phineas, on March 25. Odom Jr. announced the news on Instagram on April 1.

Odom Jr. and Robinson had their first child, daughter Lucille Ruby, on April 23, 2017. The couple married on December 1, 2012. They first met in 2008 while working on a production of Once On This Island at the University of California, Los Angeles.

A Tony and Grammy winner for his turn as Aaron Burr in Hamilton, Odom Jr. is currently nominated for two Academy Awards (Best Supporting Actor and Best Original Song) for his performance as legendary singer Sam Cooke in One Night in Miami.

Robinson made her Broadway debut in the leading role of Jenna in Waitress in 2018. Her off-Broadway credits include Brooklynite and Invisible Thread. She has been seen on screen in The Affair, Hart of Dixie and Unforgettable.