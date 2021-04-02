Odds & Ends: Kelli O'Hara, Norm Lewis & More In-Person Events Announced for Berkshire Theatre Group

Kelli O'Hara, Norm Lewis Set for Berkshire Theatre Group In-Person Events

Berkshire Theatre Group in Massachusetts has announced an exciting lineup of in-person productions and concerts for this summer. In addition to concerts by Kelli O’Hara and Norm Lewis, the theater will present productions of Earnest directed by David Auburn, The Wizard of Oz and Christina Ham’s Nina Simone: Four Women, starring Valisia LeKae. BTG will again adhere closely to COVID-19 safety guidelines and work with health and safety officials to keep patrons as safe as possible. Tickets are now available.

Former Cursed Child Star Nicholas Podany Set for Powerpuff Girls Series

Nicholas Podany, who was most recently seen making his Broadway debut as Albus Potter in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, is heading to the small screen. According to Variety, Podany will play villian Mojo Jojo in the Powerpuff Girls live action series. He joins a previously announced cast that includes Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron and Donald Faison. The series, which is based on the Cartoon Network series that premiered in 1998, is set to air on The CW.

Bebe Neuwirth & More Tapped for Animated Series

Some Broadway talents are set for a new animated series! According to The Hollywood Reporter, two-time Tony winner Bebe Neuwirth, Tony nominees Da'Vine Joy Randolph and John C. Reilly and Broadway alum Jimmi Simpson will lead the voice cast of AMC's Ultra City Smiths. The show plays out a murder mystery using stop-motion baby dolls repurposed as a grown-up cast of characters. The cast also includes Jason Mantzoukas, Damon Herriman, Melissa Villaseñor, Kurtwood Smith, Tim Heidecker, Chris Conrad and Hana Mae Lee. A production timeline will be announced later.

Watch Shoshana Bean Belt Out "Amplify"

Theater fans love a reason to watch Shoshana Bean belt, and this one's for a great cause! Maestra Music, an organization that supports and connects women who make music in the theater industry, held an inaugural virtual concert on March 29, and Bean sang the finale number, written by Lynne Shankel. The evening raised $50,000 for the organization. Watch below!

Dave Malloy, Joe Iconis and More to Perform in Upcoming Pop Up at the Guggenheim Museum

Broadway composers Dave Malloy and Joe Iconis are among the artists that have signed up to appear in a series of pop-up performances at the Guggenheim Museum. The performances are available with purchase of a museum ticket and are scheduled from April 2-19. Click here for more information.

Michael Cerveris, Mercedes Ruehl, Michael Urie & More Set for Guild Hall's 90th Season

In honor of its landmark 90th season, Guild Hall has announced a series of starry in-person events happening this summer. Artists that will participate in various readings and concerts include Michael Cerveris, Mercedes Ruehl, Michael Urie, Cherry Jones, John Slattery and more. Click here for the full schedule of upcoming events.

P.S. Broadway Backwards, the annual gala that bans gender constraints in its performances that premiered on March 30, raised a record-breaking $749,555 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center in New York City.