Watch Starry Broadway Backwards in Its Entirety Right Here

Broadway Backwards, the annual gala that bans gender constraints in its performances, made a splash on March 30 as a benefit for both Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center in New York City. The show starred Broadway's Jay Armstrong Johnson as a New Yorker stuck in quarantine and dreaming of a fantastical journey guided by a late-night television host, portrayed by Jenn Colella. Brand new performances—including a Dear Evan Hansen opener from Lea Salonga, Stephanie J. Block and Deborah Cox—were merged with numbers from previous editions of Broadway Backwards, featuring stage favorites like Chita Rivera, Darren Criss, Andrew Rannells and many more. The online event will remain available through April 3. Enjoy it in full below!