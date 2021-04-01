Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Watch Starry Broadway Backwards in Its Entirety Right Here

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Apr 1, 2021

Broadway Backwards, the annual gala that bans gender constraints in its performances, made a splash on March 30 as a benefit for both Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center in New York City. The show starred Broadway's Jay Armstrong Johnson as a New Yorker stuck in quarantine and dreaming of a fantastical journey guided by a late-night television host, portrayed by Jenn Colella. Brand new performances—including a Dear Evan Hansen opener from Lea Salonga, Stephanie J. Block and Deborah Cox—were merged with numbers from previous editions of Broadway Backwards, featuring stage favorites like Chita Rivera, Darren Criss, Andrew Rannells and many more. The online event will remain available through April 3. Enjoy it in full below!

View Comments

Star Files

Stephanie J. Block

Jenn Colella

Deborah Cox

Darren Criss

Jay Armstrong Johnson

Andrew Rannells

Chita Rivera

Lea Salonga
View All (8)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Catch Up with Moulin Rouge! Tony Nominee Aaron Tveit & More on Broadway Profiles
  2. Odds & Ends: Darren Criss Announces New Single 'F*KN AROUND' and More
  3. Diana Musical Sets Dates for Broadway Return and Netflix Release
Back to Top