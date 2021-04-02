Armie Hammer Exits the Cast of Broadway's The Minutes

Armie Hammer will no longer appear in Tracy Letts' Pulitzer-finalist drama The Minutes. Hammer was seen in the original Broadway cast playing the role of Mr. Peel during the show's previews when the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered theaters. Originally scheduled to open on March 15, 2020, The Minutes is now eyeing a Broadway return in the 2021-2022 season. A replacement for Hammer has not yet been announced.

“I have loved every single second of working on The Minutes with the family I made from Steppenwolf," said Hammer, who appeared in the premiere of the play at Chicago's Steppenwolf Theatre in 2017, in a statement. "But right now I need to focus on myself and my health for the sake of my family. Consequently, I will not be returning to Broadway with the production.”

Letts stars in his political comedy alongside Jessie Mueller, Blair Brown, Ian Barford, Sally Murphy, K. Todd Freeman, Austin Pendleton, Cliff Chamberlain, Danny McCarthy and Jeff Still.

Directed by Tony winner Anna D. Shapiro, The Minutes takes a hard look at the innerworkings of a city council meeting and the hypocrisy, greed and ambition that bubble to the surface when a newcomer to the small town of Big Cherry starts to ask the wrong questions.

The Minutes features scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Ana Kuzmanic, lighting design by Brian MacDevitt and sound design/original music by André Pluess.