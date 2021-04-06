Watch Renée Elise Goldsberry, Sara Bareilles & More in Trailer for Girls5eva

As previously announced, the new comedy series Girls5eva stars Renée Elise Goldsberry, Sara Bareilles, Ashley Park, Paula Pell and Busy Philipps as a former girl group taking another shot at fame. The trailer has arrived, and it's full of fun. The series was created by Meredith Scardino (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) who is executive producing Girls5eva with Mean Girls creators Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond as well as Robert Carlock, David Miner and Eric Gurian. The series is set to begin streaming on Peacock as of May 6. Enjoy the trailer below!