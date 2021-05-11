Michael Jackson Musical MJ Will Now Arrive on Broadway in December

The world premiere staging of the Michael Jackson musical MJ will now bow on Broadway at the Neil Simon Theatre beginning on December 6 ahead of an opening night on February 1, 2022. Originally announced to premiere in July 2020, MJ was then delayed to September 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As previously announced, Ain't Too Proud Tony nominee Ephraim Sykes is set to star in the new musical. MJ features a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage and a score made up of Jackson's song catalogue. Tony winner Christopher Wheeldon is set to direct and choreograph.

MJ will feature scenic design by Derek McLane, lighting design by Natasha Katz, costume design by Paul Tazewell, sound design by Gareth Owen, projection design by Peter Nigrini, hair and wig design by Charles LaPointe, musical supervision by David Holcenberg, orchestrations and arrangements by both Holcenberg and Jason Michael Webb as well as music direction by Webb.