Tony Winner Celia Keenan-Bolger Discusses Her New Podcast on Broadway Profiles

The newest episode of Broadway Profiles features an interview with Tony winner Celia Keenan-Bolger about her new podcast Sunday Pancakes. On the podcast, Keenan-Bolger talks to fellow Broadway stars like Kelli O'Hara, Phillipa Soo, Denée Benton. The performer also discussed coping without the theater community for over a year, "When you're an actor, so much of your time is spent being with other actors and just talking about and processing what's going on," she told Tamsen Fadal. "I was like, 'I am an island. I don't have those connections.'" Watch the video below, and head here to check your local listings for Broadway Profiles. Hosted by Fadal and powered by Broadway.com, it is the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program.