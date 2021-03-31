Sponsored
Catch Up with Moulin Rouge! Tony Nominee Aaron Tveit & More on Broadway Profiles

by Lindsey Sullivan • Mar 31, 2021
Paul Wontorek & Aaron Tveit on "Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal"

Before it airs nationwide, here's a look at the newest episode of Broadway Profiles. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal and powered by Broadway.com, this installment will air in New York City on April 4 at 6PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.

Featured this week:

To find out where Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.

Enjoy the episode below!

 
