The Boys in the Band Film Wins at the 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards

Let's hear it for the boys! Netflix's movie adaptation of Mart Crowley's groundbreaking 1968 drama The Boys in the Band received the GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Film - Limited Release at the annual ceremony that took place virtually on April 8.

The film features the complete cast of the Tony-winning Broadway production: Matt Bomer, Zachary Quinto, Jim Parsons, Andrew Rannells, Robin De Jesús, Brian Hutchison, Michael Benjamin Washington, Tuc Watkins and Charlie Carver . Ryan Murphy and David Stone, who produced both Broadway mounting, did the same with the film version, along with Ned Martel. Joe Mantello, who directed the Broadway mounting, also helmed the movie.

The Boys in the Band is about a group of gay men gathering in a New York City apartment for a friend’s birthday party. After the drinks are poured and the music turned up, the evening slowly exposes the fault lines beneath their friendships and the self-inflicted heartache that threatens their solidarity.

As previously reported, there was not an Outstanding Broadway Production category announced this year. Matthew López's Tony-nominated two-parter The Inheritance took the prize in 2020.