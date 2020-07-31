The Inheritance, Pose & More Win GLAAD Media Awards

The media advocacy organization GLAAD has announced the winners of the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards. The virtual ceremony, which featured appearances from Ben Platt, Kandi Burruss, Kaitlyn Dever, Beanie Feldstein, Dolly Parton, Peppermint and more, took place on July 30. The award for Outstanding Broadway Production went to Matthew Lopez's The Inheritance.

Lopez's Broadway-debut play and two-part epic was scheduled to play its final performance on March 15 at the Barrymore Theatre. As a result of the coronavirus crisis and subsequent Broadway shutdown, the final performance took place on March 11.

The Inheritance arrived in New York following a world premiere in London, which netted four Olivier Awards including Best New Play. A modern adaptation of E.M. Forster's novel Howards End, The Inheritance offers a panoramic view of gay life in New York City today, a generation after the height of the AIDS crisis. Olivier-winning London director Stephen Daldry repeated his work for the Broadway production.

Other GLAAD winners of note to Broadway fans include FX's hit series Pose for Outstanding Drama Series, Netflix's Tales of the City for Outstanding Limited Series, Disney+'s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series for Outstanding Kids & Family Programming and the Dolly Parton's Heartstrings episode "Two Doors Down," which starred Andy Mientus, for Outstanding Individual Episode.