Odds & Ends: Christy Altomare Drops New Album Wandering Bird & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Christy Altomare Releases Fourth Studio Album

Broadway favorite and former vlogger Christy Altomare has released her fourth solo album Wandering Bird. She created the record with the help of her father, Reice, who served as the producer, while quarantining in her hometown of Bucks County, Pennsylvania. The album has been in the works for nearly a decade. "I put all of me into this album: my thoughts on life, acting, heartbreak and feelings on the undeniable truth that everything love prevails," she said. "I want to thank my father for helping me make this dream possible and every single one of my supporters who held in there while I worked on this album." Give it a listen here!

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Tapped to Star in Next Indiana Jones Film

Fleabag's Emmy and Lucille Lortel Award-winning creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge has has been tapped to star alongside Harrison Ford in the next installment of the Indiana Jones franchise, according to Deadline. The intention is for production, directed by James Mangold, to begin this summer. No word yet on Waller-Bridge's role, but with executive producing Killing Eve season four, writing the next James Bond film No Time To Die and starring in the Amazon series Mr. & Mrs. Smith alongside Donald Glover, she's certainly keeping busy.

Jennifer Nettles (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Jennifer Nettles to Release Album with Hits from Hamilton & More

In addition to developing her own stage musical about slow poisoner Giulia Tofana, Grammy winner and Sugarland frontwoman Jennifer Nettles, who starred in Broadway's Chicago in 2015, has a new album coming out with some covers theater fans will enjoy. Always Like New is set for release via Concord Records on June 25 and features arrangements by three-time Tony winner Alex Lacamoire. The record, now available for preorder, includes Nettles covering songs from Hamilton, The Bridges of Madison County, Annie, Guys and Dolls and more.

Charlie & Stan Sets Pre-West End Dates

The theater company Told by an Idiot, David Pugh and Theatre Royal Bath Productions will present Charlie & Stan, a new show that tells the the remarkable story of Charlie Chaplin and Stan Laurel's comedic double act. Inspired by real events and set in 1910, the show is an homage to two men who changed the world of comedy and includes an original piano score played live at every performance. Written and directed by Paul Hunter, the production will open at the Theatre Royal Bath on July 14 and run through July 24 and then play the Minack Theatre in Cornwall beginning on August 1 for a run through August 12. Charlie & Stan is aiming for a West End bow with dates to be announced.

Simon Russell Beale & More Join Cast of The Outfit

Another stage great has joined the cast of The Outfit, Oscar-winning scribe Graham Moore’s directorial debut. According to Deadline, Tony nominee Simon Russell Beale, who had been set to return to the Broadway in The Lehman Trilogy ahead of the shutdown, has boarded the project. As previously reported, Oscar and Tony winner Mark Rylance, Olivier Award nominee Johnny Flynn, The Politician's Zoey Deutch and Maze Runner star Dylan O’Brien are all set to star in the film, which follows Leonard (Rylance), an English tailor who used to craft suits on London’s world-famous Savile Row. After a personal tragedy, he ends up operating a small tailor shop in Chicago, making gorgeous garments for the only people around who can afford them—a family of vicious gangsters. Moore will direct from his own script, which is co-written with actor-writer Johnathan McClain (Mad Men).

Mandy Gonzalez (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Mandy Gonzalez & More Lend Vocals to Little Black Book

Broadway Records has announced the world premiere recording of Little Black Book, a concept album for the new rock musical about the life and times of Hollywood madam Heidi Fleiss. Broadway stars Mandy Gonzalez, Alice Ripley, Orfeh, Jessica Vosk, Kuhoo Verma, Natalie Weiss, Lillias White and more perform on the recording. With music, lyrics and book by Billy Recce, the album is available digitally today ahead of a wider release on April 30.

Tony-Winning Playwright John Logan Sets Feature Film Directorial Debut

John Logan, the Tony-winning playwright of 2010's Red who is also known for writing the book for Broadway's The Last Ship and Moulin Rouge! and more, will make his feature film directorial debut in Whistler Camp. According to Deadline, the horror film is an empowerment story set at a gay conversion camp. As a screenwriter, Logan is a three-time Academy Award nominee for The Aviator, Hugo and Gladiator. More information about Whistler Camp, including casting and a premiere date, to be announced.