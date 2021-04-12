Odds & Ends: Ethan Hawke, John Leguizamo & More Set for Virtual Waiting for Godot & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Ethan Hawke & More Set for Waiting for Godot

Ethan Hawke, John Leguizamo, Wallace Shawn, Tarik Trotter and Drake Bradshaw are set to star in The New Group's virtual presentation of Samuel Beckett's Waiting for Godot. Directed by Scott Elliott, the work features Hawke as Vladimir, Leguizamo as Estragon, Shawn as Lucky, Trotter as Pozzo and Bradshaw as Boy. The presentation, which combines theatrical invention and innovative filmmaking, is set to premiere online on May 6 at 7PM ET. In conjunction with Waiting for Godot, The New Group will host a series of events throughout its release. These will include artist talks, panel discussions with partner organizations and the digital return of The New Group Now discussions. Broadway Wine Club is also offering a special VIP package: 3-day access to Waiting for Godot paired with a selection of one-of-a-kind wines. Additional information can be found here.

The National Theatre Adds Julius Caesar to Streaming Platform

The National Theatre has announced that the Bridge Theatre’s Julius Caesar is the latest filmed production to be added to its streaming service, National Theatre at Home. Directed by Tony and Olivier Award winner Nicholas Hytner, the acclaimed 2018 production saw the audience surround the action in a dynamic, immersive and contemporary staging. The cast includes Ben Whishaw, Michelle Fairley, David Morrissey, David Calder, Adjoa Andoh and more. As previously reported, the streaming platform also includes the Tony and Olivier-winning revival of Tony Kushner’s two-part epic Angels in America, directed by Marianne Elliott, as well as Polly Findlay’s 2012 thrilling contemporary staging of Antigone, Rufus Norris’ 2014 production of Behind the Beautiful Forevers and more. In addition to Julius Caesar, one other title is also due to be added later this month.

Nathan Lane & Matthew Broderick in "The Producers"

Nathan Lane, Matthew Broderick & More to Reunite for Producers Anniversary

Stars in the House will welcome Nathan Lane, Matthew Broderick, Roger Bart, Cady Huffman, Brad Oscar and director/choreographer Susan Stroman on April 17 at 8PM ET. These legendary members of The Producers' original company will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the show’s Broadway premiere with an evening of backstage stories, reminiscing and plenty of music. “The Producers was a phenomenon in its day, winning the most Tony awards in history, and it remains one of the highlights of my career in the theater,” said Lane in a statement. “So I look forward to seeing everyone again at this historic twenty year reunion and I’m sure we haven’t aged a bit.” Tune in here.