American Buffalo, Starring Laurence Fishburne, Sam Rockwell & Darren Criss, Sets New Broadway Dates

New dates have been announced for the Broadway revival of David Mamet's American Buffalo. The show will now begin previews the week of March 22, 2022 and officially open on April 14, 2022. The production was supposed to begin previews on March 24, 2020 and open on April 14 at the Circle in the Square Theatre, but it was held up by the Broadway shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

American Buffalo follows a trio of small-time crooks who come to blows over a plan to steal a valuable Buffalo nickel. The production will feature its originally announced stars: Tony winner Laurence Fishburne, Oscar winner Sam Rockwell and Emmy winner Darren Criss.

Tony winner Neil Pepe, artistic director of off-Broadway's Atlantic Theater Company, will direct the production.