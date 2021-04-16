Tina, Slave Play & A Soldier's Play Casting Directors Among 2021 Artios Award Winners

Adrienne Warren and the cast of "Tina" (Photo: Manuel Harlan)

A talented group of Broadway casting directors were recognized for their work at the Casting Society of America's 36th Annual Artios Awards on April 15. This marked the organization's first ever worldwide virtual ceremony.

Among the theater notables who were awarded were casting directors of the Tony-nominated Tina, Slave Play and A Soldier's Play as well as the celebrated stagings of off-Broadway's Little Shop of Horrors and All the Natalie Portmans.

A select list of Artios Award winners can be found below.

New York Broadway Theater Play

Slave Play—Taylor Williams

New York Broadway Theater—Musical

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical—Patrick Goodwin, Bernard Telsey, Lauren Harris

New York Broadway Theater—Revival, Play

A Soldier's Play—Jim Carnahan

New York Theater—Play

All the Natalie Portmans—Will Cantler, Destiny Lilly

New York Theater—Musical

Little Shop of Horrors—Jim Carnahan

Regional Theater - Play

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child —Jim Carnahan, Alexendre Bleau

Regional Theater - Musical

Six —Tara Rubin, Peter Van Dam

Los Angeles Theater

Little Shop of Horrors—Ryan Bernard Tymensky

Special Theatrical Performance

Pride Plays—James Calleri, Erica Jensen, Paul Davis

Theater Tours

The Band's Visit—Tara Rubin, Peter Van Dam

For a full list of winners, click here.