Tina, Slave Play & A Soldier's Play Casting Directors Among 2021 Artios Award Winners

A talented group of Broadway casting directors were recognized for their work at the Casting Society of America's 36th Annual Artios Awards on April 15. This marked the organization's first ever worldwide virtual ceremony.
Among the theater notables who were awarded were casting directors of the Tony-nominated Tina, Slave Play and A Soldier's Play as well as the celebrated stagings of off-Broadway's Little Shop of Horrors and All the Natalie Portmans.
A select list of Artios Award winners can be found below.
New York Broadway Theater Play
Slave Play—Taylor Williams
New York Broadway Theater—Musical
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical—Patrick Goodwin, Bernard Telsey, Lauren Harris
New York Broadway Theater—Revival, Play
A Soldier's Play—Jim Carnahan
New York Theater—Play
All the Natalie Portmans—Will Cantler, Destiny Lilly
New York Theater—Musical
Little Shop of Horrors—Jim Carnahan
Regional Theater - Play
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child —Jim Carnahan, Alexendre Bleau
Regional Theater - Musical
Six —Tara Rubin, Peter Van Dam
Los Angeles Theater
Little Shop of Horrors—Ryan Bernard Tymensky
Special Theatrical Performance
Pride Plays—James Calleri, Erica Jensen, Paul Davis
Theater Tours
The Band's Visit—Tara Rubin, Peter Van Dam
For a full list of winners, click here.