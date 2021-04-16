Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Tina, Slave Play & A Soldier's Play Casting Directors Among 2021 Artios Award Winners

News
by Caitlin Moynihan • Apr 15, 2021
Adrienne Warren and the cast of "Tina"
(Photo: Manuel Harlan)

A talented group of Broadway casting directors were recognized for their work at the Casting Society of America's 36th Annual Artios Awards on April 15. This marked the organization's first ever worldwide virtual ceremony.

Among the theater notables who were awarded were casting directors of the Tony-nominated Tina, Slave Play and A Soldier's Play as well as the celebrated stagings of off-Broadway's Little Shop of Horrors and All the Natalie Portmans.

A select list of Artios Award winners can be found below.

New York Broadway Theater Play
Slave Play—Taylor Williams

New York Broadway Theater—Musical
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical—Patrick Goodwin, Bernard Telsey, Lauren Harris

New York Broadway Theater—Revival, Play
A Soldier's Play—Jim Carnahan 

New York Theater—Play
All the Natalie Portmans—Will Cantler, Destiny Lilly

New York Theater—Musical
Little Shop of Horrors—Jim Carnahan

Regional Theater - Play
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child —Jim Carnahan, Alexendre Bleau

Regional Theater - Musical
Six —Tara Rubin, Peter Van Dam

Los Angeles Theater
Little Shop of Horrors—Ryan Bernard Tymensky

Special Theatrical Performance
Pride Plays—James Calleri, Erica Jensen, Paul Davis

Theater Tours
The Band's Visit—Tara Rubin, Peter Van Dam

For a full list of winners, click here.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Neil Diamond Musical A Beautiful Noise Sets Pre-Broadway World Premiere
  2. COVID-19 Vaccination Site Opens in New York's Theater District with Words from Lin-Manuel Miranda & More
  3. Catch Up with Sutton Foster, Lin-Manuel Miranda & More on Broadway Profiles
Back to Top