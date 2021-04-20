Odds & Ends: BC/EFA Raises Big Bucks with Starry Red Bucket Match-Up Campaign & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Aaron Tveit & More Raise $1,919,254 for BC/EFA Red Bucket Match-Up

The first Red Bucket Match-Up, an online fundraising campaign to fund Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ National Grants Program, has raised $1,919,254 since beginning on April 5. Aaron Tveit, Kathryn Gallagher, Jason Alexander, Jordan Fisher, Eric McCormack and Jenna Ushkowitz took to their social media channels to encourage fans to make contributions to their virtual red buckets, the symbol of BC/EFA's fundraising efforts. Each donation, which will help those facing challenges from HIV/AIDS, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and more, will be matched by Gilead Sciences Inc. dollar for dollar up to $1 million. Tveit landed in the top spot, raising $174,125 in donations. He was followed by McCormack, who raised $159,250, while Alexander, Fisher, Gallagher and Ushkowitz each raised more than $100,000.

Jordan Fisher to Star in Field Notes on Love

Stage and screen star Jordan Fisher, who was seen starring in Dear Evan Hansen at the time of the Broadway shutdown, has a new role. According to Deadline, Fisher will star in the HBO Max movie Field Notes on Love, which is based on the Jennifer E. Smith 2019 YA romance novel of the same name. Adapted by Smith and Gilmore Girls star Lauren Graham, the movie follows Hugo and Mae, two strangers going on a cross-country train trip together. Descendants star Dove Cameron is set to co-star in the film. Fisher will also serve as executive producer.

Watch New Trailer for West End Transfer of The Ocean at the End of the Lane

An official trailer has been released for the West End transfer of the National Theatre’s critically acclaimed production of The Ocean at the End of the Lane, based on the best-selling novel by Neil Gaiman. Adapted by Joel Horwood and directed by Katy Rudd, The Ocean at the End of the Lane will open at the Duke of York’s Theatre beginning from October 23. Casting will be announced later for the piece, which follows a man returning to his childhood home as he’s transported to his 12th birthday.

Charity Angel Dawson, F. Michael Haynie & More Set for The Blues Brothers at Radial Park

The cast for the upcoming The Blues Brothers experience as part of the “Broadway at the Drive-In” cinemersive experience at Radial Park at Halletts Point Play has been announced. The company includes Charity Angel Dawson (Mrs. Doubtfire) as Mrs. Murphy, Nick Rashad Burroughs (Kinky Boots) as Reverend Cleophus James, F. Michael Haynie (Frozen) as Elwood Blues, Brian Charles Johnson (Spring Awakening) as “Joliet" Jake Blues, and Antoine L. Smith (Carousel) as Ray. The Blues Brothers experience will be directed by Kristine Bendul and Waldemar Quinones-Villanueva and feature a live band and theatrical performances seamless timed in-sync with the movie in a one-of-a-kind hybrid mashup. Opening night is May 27 at 7 PM and performances will continue every Friday and Saturday evening at 8 PM ET through June 26. Tickets are now on sale.

