Watch Laura Benanti, Ruthie Ann Miles & More Preview Into the Woods at Encores!

They want to go to the festival! As previously reported, Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s Into the Woods will be part of a future Encores! season. Encores! Artistic Director Lear deBessonet, who will helm the production, and Encores! Producing Creative Director Clint Ramos had a discussion about this new mounting of the show in the latest episode of Encores! Inside the Revival. The new installment also features stunning performances of Into the Woods songs from Laura Benanti, Ruthie Ann Miles, Todd Almond, Phillip Boykin, Judy Kuhn and Donald Webber Jr. Enjoy the final installment of the docuseries below!