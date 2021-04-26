First Look at Oslo! See Andrew Scott & Ruth Wilson in the HBO Film of the Tony-Winning Play

Here's a first look of Oliver Award winners Andrew Scott and Ruth Wilson in HBO's upcoming film adaptation of J. T. Rogers' Tony-winning play Oslo. In the new trailer, Norwegian diplomat Mona Juul (Wilson) and her husband, social scientist Terje Rød-Larsen (Scott), plan and orchestrate top-secret, high-level meetings between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization, which culminated in the signing of the historic 1993 Oslo Accords. Rogers wrote the script for the movie, which is directed by Bartlett Sher, who helmed the play at Broadway's Vivian Beaumont Theatre. Oslo will be available to stream on HBO and HBO Max beginning May 29. The play was nominated for seven 2017 Tony Awards and won Best Play and Best Featured Actor in a Play for Michael Aronov. Watch the trailer below!