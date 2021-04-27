Comedy Show The Comeback Sets Summer Run in the West End

The Comeback is making a comeback! The comedic play will return to the West End's Noël Coward Theatre for a limited run from July 7 through July 25 after its original performances dates were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down theaters.

Created by and starring comedic duo Ben Ashenden and Alex Owen, also known as The Pin, The Comeback is directed by Emily Burns.

In The Comeback, up-and-coming comics Ben and Alex have been booked in the warm-up spot for a beloved but fading double act's comeback tour. Neither duo are delighted to be playing to a sparse crowd in a sleepy, seaside town, but when it's revealed that a Hollywood director is in the audience, both acts glimpse a final chance for their big break. Cue sabotage, mistaken identity and full on farcical mayhem, as the performance descends into a desperate battle for the limelight.

The Comeback features set and costume design by Rosanna Vize, lighting by Prema Mehta and sound and music by Giles Thomas.