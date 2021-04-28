Tickets Now on Sale for Maria Caruso's Solo Dance Performance Metamorphosis

Tickets are now on sale for Maria Caruso's solo dance performance Metamorphosis. The production will play at off-Broadway's Actors Temple Theatre beginning on June 3. The limited run is set to play through July 30.

The piece, performed and choreographed by Caruso, has been presented across the globe since its premiere at Israel's Karmiel Dance Festival in 2018.

Metamorphosis is an emotional journey through life's many transitions, and it is based on Caruso's own experiences but broadened to be more universal. Throughout the performance the audience is immersed in Caruso's drastic emotional shifts as she uses a series of costume changes into differently colored dresses as a metaphor for turning points in her character's journey.