Andy Señor Jr.'s Revolution Rent Documentary to Debut on HBO in June

Revolution Rent, the documentary that offers a look at Andy Señor Jr. directing the musical's historic 2015 Cuban production, is set to debut on HBO on June 15. Directed by Señor Jr. and Victor Patrick Alvarez, the film will debut in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the groundbreaking musical's Broadway premiere on April 29, 1996.

“When we began working on the production of Rent in Cuba and documenting the journey along the way, I had no idea how the story would unfold and that our documentary would end up on HBO for the world to see,” Señor said. “I am beyond thrilled to share this deeply personal and magical moment in our lives, and I'm grateful that Jonathan Larson's words and music are still making such an impact, 25 years later.”

Señor's journey with Rent began when he appeared as Steve the Squeegee Man in the La Jolla production. He eventually went on to play the role of Angel in London and on Broadway. He also toured with the show. In 2011, he served as the assistant director to Michael Greif for the show’s off-Broadway revival. Last year, Señor helmed a production of Rent in Seoul, staging Greif’s original direction.