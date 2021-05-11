Little Shop of Horrors Announces Off-Broadway Return Dates

Dates have been announced for the return of the award-winning revival of Little Shop of Horrors off-Broadway. The show is scheduled to resume performances at the Westside Theatre on September 21.

Based on the 1960 film by Roger Corman and featuring a book by Howard Ashman, music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Ashman, Little Shop follows meek plant store attendant Seymour, his co-worker crush Audrey, her sadistic dentist of a boyfriend and the man-eating plant that threatens them and the world as we know it.

Jeremy Jordan had been scheduled to take over the role of Seymour on March 17, 2020, the same day an executive order went into effect declaring that all theaters, concert venues and nightclubs be closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time of the shutdown, the cast included Gideon Glick as Seymour, Tammy Blanchard as Audrey, Christian Borle as Orin Scrivello D.D.S., Tom Alan Robbins as Mr. Mushnik, Kingsley Leggs as the voice of Audrey II, Ari Groover as Ronnette, Salome Smith as Crystal and Joy Woods as Chiffon.