Cheyenne Jackson, Gina Gershon & More Stage Alums Join Starry Borderlands Film

Broadway alums Cheyenne Jackson, Gina Gershon, Steven Boyer and Ryann Redmond have joined the cast of Lionsgate and Eli Roth’s film adaptation of the hit video game, Borderlands, Deadline reports.

The cast also includes Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ariana Greenblatt, Florian Munteanu, Edgar Ramirez, Haley Bennett, Olivier Richters, Jack Black, Charles Babalola, Benjamin Byron Davis and Bobby Lee.

Set in a space western science fantasy, Borderlands is one of the best-selling video game franchises. Borderlands 3, which launched in September 2019 and was recently released for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, was honored with the award for Best Multiplayer Game at Gamescom 2019 and Best Ongoing Game at Gamescom 2020.

Jackson's stage credits include Finian's Rainbow, Xanadu, All Shook Up, Thoroughly Modern Millie, The Performers, Altar Boyz and more. His extensive screen credits include Glee, Equal, Call Me Kat and more. Gershon was last seen on Broadway as Rose Alvarez in the 2009 revival of Bye Bye Birdie. Her additional stage credits include Boeing-Boeing and Cabaret. Boyer received a 2015 Tony nomination for his performance in Hand to God and was last seen on Broadway in the 2017 revival of Time and the Conways. He made his debut in the 2002 revival of I'm Not Rappaport. Redmond last appeared on Broadway as Olaf in Disney's Frozen. Her other credits include Bring It On The Musical, If/Then and Escape to Margaritaville.