Netflix's 13 Movie Musical Adaptation Finds Its Cast in The Lion King Live-Action Star JD McCrary & More

Casting is complete for the previously announced movie adaptation of Jason Robert Brown's musical 13 . An open casting call for teens was held last year.

Deadline reports that the cast of Netflix's 13: The Musical will include Eli Golden as Evan Goldman, The Lion King live-action movie star JD McCrary as Brett, Khiyla Aynne as Charlotte, Nolen Dubuc as Malcolm, Frankie McNellis as Lucy and Wyatt Moss as Zee as well as Broadway alums Gabriella Uhl (School of Rock) and Ramon Reed (The Lion King). The cast also includes Lindsey Blackwell, Jonathan Lengel, Luke Islam, Shechinah Mpumlwana, Kayleigh Cerezo and Liam Wignall.

It was announced in 2019 that Brown's musical, featuring a book by Dan Elish and Robert Horn, would be adapted for the screen by Horn. Neil Meron serves as producer with Tamra Davis, remembered for helming Billy Madison (1995), directing.

13, the story of a Jewish teen named Evan Goldman (Golden) who's forced to move across country after his parents divorce, premiered at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on Broadway in 2008. It was the first—and so far, only—musical to feature a cast and band comprised solely of teenagers. Among the original cast was a young Ariana Grande, Elizabeth Gillies and Graham Phillips.