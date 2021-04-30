The Slipper Fits! Casting Complete for Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella Musical

Full casting has been announced for Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella, directed by Laurence Connor. The new musical will begin performances on June 25 and officially open at the West End's Gillian Lynne Theatre on July 14.

Joining the previously announced cast of Carrie Hope Fletcher in the title role, Ivano Turco as Prince Sebastian and Victoria Hamilton-Barritt as The Stepmother will be Georgina Castle and Laura Baldwin as Cinderella’s stepsisters Marie and Adele, Gloria Onitiri as The Godmother and Rebecca Trehearn as The Queen.

The full company also includes Michael Afemaré, Lydia Bannister, Michelle Bishop, William Bozier, Lauren Byrne, Sophie Camble, Tobias Charles, Vinny Coyle, Nicole Deon, Jonathan David Dudley, Dominic Adam Griffin, Michael Hamway, James Lee Harris, Leah Harris, Kate Ivory Jordan, Kelsie-Rae Marshall, Georgina Onuorah (who will play the role of Cinderella at certain performances), Andy Rees, Alexandra Waite Roberts, Sam Robinson, Giovanni Spano, Lauren Stroud, Georgia Tapp and Matthieu Vinetot.

The production is a complete reinvention of the classic fairytale, with a new score from Lloyd Webber and David Zippel. The show is written by and based on an original idea from Emerald Fennell, the Oscar-winning writer of Promising Young Woman. She also serves as an executive producer and writer of the of the popular series Killing Eve. As an actress, Fennell is known for her turns as Patsy in the BBC’s Call The Midwife and Camilla Parker Bowles in Netflix'sThe Crown.

Cinderella's creative team also includes choreographer JoAnn M. Hunter, designer Gabriela Tylesova and sound designer Gareth Owen.