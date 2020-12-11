Ivano Turco to Make West End Debut in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella Musical

Hear ye, hear ye! Ivano Turco has joined the cast of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella. He is set to play Prince Sebastian, the younger brother of Prince Charming. The show, starring Carrie Hope Fletcher, is scheduled to begin performances at the West End's Gillian Lynne Theatre on April 30, 2021. Opening night for the world premiere musical is set for May 19.

A fresh graduate from the Urdang Academy, Turco will make his West End debut in Cinderella. He has previously performed in Sleeping Beauty at the Imagine Theatre and The Wiz at the Milton Keynes Theatre. He was runner-up in the all England National Dance Competition. Before the closure of theaters due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Turco was due to appear in West Side Story at the Royal Exchange in Manchester.

“I’m overjoyed to introduce Ivano Turco as our Prince Sebastian in Cinderella," Lloyd Webber said in a statement. "Straight out of college, Ivano initially came in to audition as a dancer but has a natural acting talent, a wonderful voice and an innate charm and warmth, and from the day we met, I just knew I’d found our Prince!”

Listen to Turco's vocals on the new track "Only You, Lonely You" below!