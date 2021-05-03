Governor Cuomo Lifts Capacity Limits Setting Stage for Broadway's Return

Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced that most COVID-19 capacity restrictions will be lifted in New York and New Jersey beginning on May 19, according to NBC New York. Mayor Bill de Blasio previously announced that that New York City plans to "fully reopen" on July 1.

There will be no executive-ordered limits to how many people can be in retail and food services establishments, gyms, amusement and family entertainment businesses, hair salons, barbershops, offices and more. Businesses may opt to keep social distance guidelines in place. Broadway is included in this announcement.

"Broadway, for example, has a schedule," Cuomo said during his announcement on May 3. "They may make their own economic decision as to when to reopen. From a capacity point of view, they may reopen on May 19."

The governor acknowledged that it takes time to develop show schedules and sell tickets and that the state is in talks with the Broadway League to “hammer out next steps.” At the time of publication, the Broadway League has Broadway theaters shut down through the end of May.

Capacity restrictions will remain in place for large outdoor stadiums, with limits being increased to 33% beginning on May 19.

It was also announced that 24/7 service of the MTA will return on May 17.