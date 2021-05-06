Matilda to Resume West End Performances in September

Welcome back, revolting children! The Royal Shakespeare Company production of Matilda will resume performances at the West End's Cambridge Theatre beginning on September 16. This will mark Matilda's return to the stage since the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered theaters in March 2020. The musiocal will celebrate its 10th anniversary this fall. Full casting for the production will be announced at a later date.

“It is fantastic to see London’s West End reopening and for our company, freelance colleagues and creative team to be back at the Cambridge Theatre, preparing for performances in the autumn," said Royal Shakespeare Company Executive Director Catherine Mallyon in a statement. "We all know how challenging the past year has been, and that makes this moment even more special and important. We will not only celebrate 10 brilliant years of Matilda The Musical in the West End but also that our audiences can join us once again to experience the power of live theatre.”

Adapted from Roald Dahl’s beloved 1988 book of the same name, Matilda is the story of an extraordinary little girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her own destiny.

Written by Dennis Kelly, with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin, and direction by Matthew Warchus, the production is designed by Rob Howell, with choreography by Peter Darling, orchestrations, additional music and musical supervision by Christopher Nightingale, lighting by Hugh Vanstone, sound by Simon Baker and the special effects and illusions are by Paul Kieve.

As previously announced, a starry movie musical of Matilda is in the works.